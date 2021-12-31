Walmart in Port Allen temporarily closing for sanitization amid state's increase in COVID cases

PORT ALLEN – As yet another wave of COVID cases sweeps the nation, some businesses are taking steps to protect employees and customers.

The Walmart in Port Allen (3255 Louisiana Highway 1 S.), for example is closing at 2 p.m. Friday as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The location will remain closed through Saturday, Jan. 1, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

A Walmart representative issued a Friday morning news release regarding the situation, saying, “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts."

"Given the rise in positive cases, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

