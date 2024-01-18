62°
Latest Weather Blog
Walker woman arrested for two murder counts after allegedly shooting and killing father, sister
WALKER - Deputies arrested a woman Wednesday after she allegedly shot and killed her father and sister inside their home.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced that Kennetra Ary, 22, was arrested Wednesday for the alleged murder of her father and sister.
Ary lived at the Mobile Home Park in Walker with her father, 58-year-old Kenneth Ary. Her sister, 21-year-old Helen Ary, was in town and visiting the pair.
Deputies said an argument escalated between the three of them, leading Kennetra Ary to fire shots at the two others, killing them.
Trending News
Ary was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for two counts of first-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body-camera video shows July Hammond Police shooting
-
Three homes catch on fire Tuesday as residents try to keep warm
-
Transmission shop complaints continue, more customers contact 2 On Your Side
-
Thomas Morse Jr. sworn in as new BRPD chief - Watch it...
-
Closed roads reopening after traffic nightmare Tuesday morning