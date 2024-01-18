62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Walker woman arrested for two murder counts after allegedly shooting and killing father, sister

Thursday, January 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Deputies arrested a woman Wednesday after she allegedly shot and killed her father and sister inside their home.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced that Kennetra Ary, 22, was arrested Wednesday for the alleged murder of her father and sister. 

Ary lived at the Mobile Home Park in Walker with her father, 58-year-old Kenneth Ary. Her sister, 21-year-old Helen Ary, was in town and visiting the pair. 

Deputies said an argument escalated between the three of them, leading Kennetra Ary to fire shots at the two others, killing them. 

Ary was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for two counts of first-degree murder. 

