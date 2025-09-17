90°
Walker Police searching for man connected to assault at Waffle House
WALKER — Walker Police are asking the public's help to identify a man connected to an assault that happened at Waffle House.
Police said that the assault happened on Sept. 10, around 8 p.m., at the Walker Waffle House on Vera McGowan Drive.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call the Walker Police Department at (225)664-3125 or by texting TIPWALKERPD TO 88877.
