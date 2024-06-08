90°
Walker parks officials hosting Jeep show as part of farmers' market Saturday

WALKER — The Walker parks department is holding its third annual Blessing of the Jeeps and Jeep show at its monthly farmers' market Saturday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park. 

The Parks and Recreation & Community Outreach Department will have live music, and all activities will be concentrated near the park's fishing pond at 20255 Corbin Avenue.

The Jeep show includes these categories: Most Extreme, Best Themed, Best Classic, People’s Choice, and Kid’s Choice.

Proceeds go to the City of Walker's Friends Club, which helps individuals with special needs.

