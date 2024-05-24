82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Walker man dies of electrocution after trying to move energized powerlines

By: Sarah Lawrence

WALKER - A man was electrocuted and died Thursday after reportedly trying to touch and move active powerlines. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the scene of Burgess Road Thursday evening. Entergy crews were reportedly working a call for service to address a power outage in the area. A downed powerline was in the area and crews followed the downed line into a nearby wooded area. 

Crews found the body of 39-year-old Jarod Schoeffel laying next to his ATV. 

"It appears [Schoeffel] came upon these low lying power lines and attempted to move the energized lines," Sheriff Jason Ard said. 

Schoeffel's death was determined to be accidental. 

