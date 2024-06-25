Walker man arrested for allegedly holding Baton Rouge woman hostage in her home, raping, assaulting her

BATON ROUGE — A Walker man accused of beating and raping a woman in her Baton Rouge home was arrested Tuesday, records show.

David Blake Coutee, 38, was arrested in Livingston Parish and is accused of first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery, false imprisonment, aggravated damage to property and aggravated assault in East Baton Rouge Parish. The rape, assault and imprisonment took place June 11 and 12, a Baton Rouge Police affidavit says.

Coutee came to the woman's house late June 11 and thought another man was in her home. He then became violent after she denied that someone was in the house, the warrant says.

Police said he then dragged the woman through her home by her hair, forced her to strip naked and repeatedly beat and raped her in her attic.

"The physical and sexual assault lasted for hours leaving the victim hopeless," the affidavit says.

Coutee remained paranoid that someone was in the home, eventually stuffing flaming paper towels into the vents to smoke out the man he believed to be in the home, police added.

Eventually, Coutee left the home, but not before having the victim talk to his father on the phone to tell him everything was alright and that she would not call the police, police said.

The woman went to Ochsner Hospital around 7 p.m. on June 12 where she was treated for marks covering more than half of her body, as well as a ruptured ear drum and low pressure in both eyes after repeated strikes to the face with a flashlight and Coutee's fist, police said.

Court records show that Coutee was arrested in Livingston in 2021 on second-degree rape. He was ultimately not charged with the rape but pleaded guilty to other crimes related to the incident. He was sentenced to eight years with all but three years suspended, according to 21st District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.