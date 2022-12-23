29°
Walker experiencing low natural gas pressure due to high volume of use
WALKER - A natural gas outage in Livingston Parish left approximately 7,000 customers without heating amid a severe cold front.
The gas outage is currently affecting the northwestern part of the Walker gas system, near Highways 16, 1019, and 1020.
The outage is due to a high number of people using the gas, resulting in low gas pressure.
The city is actively working on resolving the issue.
