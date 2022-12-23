30°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Walker experiencing low natural gas pressure due to high volume of use

2 hours 4 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, December 23 2022 Dec 23, 2022 December 23, 2022 12:40 PM December 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WALKER - A natural gas outage in Livingston Parish left approximately 7,000 customers without heating amid a severe cold front. 

The gas outage is currently affecting the northwestern part of the Walker gas system, near Highways 16, 1019, and 1020.

The outage is due to a high number of people using the gas, resulting in low gas pressure. 

Trending News

The city is actively working on resolving the issue.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days