Walker, Central hold Independence Day celebrations on Saturday

Saturday, July 05 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Central held its Independence Day "Red, White and Boom" celebration for its 20th anniversary Saturday, while Walker held its Celebration in the Park.

Central had activities and local vendors gathered, and Walker's celebration included live music and bracelets.

