Waiting for one more, then warming

The region will experience a dry and seasonable day before another shot at showers comes by on Thursday.

Today and Tonight: Wednesday will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be light and northeasterly. Overnight, clouds will return with a low in the low 50s.

Moving ahead: Another fast moving system will bring a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm to the region on Thursday. Again, widespread severe weather is not expected. In fact, some locations may even go without rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. By Friday, the region will clear out for a pair of sunny days with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: An area of low pressure will move across the Mid-South on Wednesday. With minimal cold air advection, seasonable temperatures will be the result beneath clear skies. Another fast moving, but weak shortwave will move through the rear of a trough on Thursday. There will be an accompanying surface low, but it is expected to track far enough north and with a weak enough fronts that little more than a few showers is expected. In fact, temperatures will go virtually unchanged beyond the passage of this front. Zonal flow to slight ridging will take hold of the area Friday through Sunday as a surface high positioned in the Eastern United States will bring southerly winds and aid a warming trend. Dry and unseasonably warm weather will carry into early next week before a much more vigorous trough scrapes across the Southern United States. This one will be worth watching for severe weather as the availability of additional “ingredients” comes into better focus.

