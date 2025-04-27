Voters in Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa send two to runoff for juvenile court

AMITE — The race for a juvenile court judgeship is going to a runoff.

Three Republicans sought to replace Blair Edwards on the 21st Judicial District juvenile court bench. Edwards was elected last year to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. The position covers Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes.

Complete but unofficial returns show Jenny Richardson Fore and Jessica C. Ledet advancing to a May 3 runoff.

Fore had 42 percent of the vote and Ledet had 31 percent.

Fore, from Livingston Parish, formerly clerked for Edwards in juvenile court and is an assistant public defender.

Ledet is from St. Helena Parish and is the prosecutor for the town of Independence in Tangipahoa Parish. She also represents parents in the 21st Judicial District court for children in need of care.

Also in the race was Rebecca Davis-Lee, from French Settlement in Livingston Parish, is an assistant juvenile public defender in the district. She had 27 percent of the vote.