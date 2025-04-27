Latest Weather Blog
Voters in Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa send two to runoff for juvenile court
AMITE — The race for a juvenile court judgeship is going to a runoff.
Three Republicans sought to replace Blair Edwards on the 21st Judicial District juvenile court bench. Edwards was elected last year to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. The position covers Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes.
Complete but unofficial returns show Jenny Richardson Fore and Jessica C. Ledet advancing to a May 3 runoff.
Fore had 42 percent of the vote and Ledet had 31 percent.
Fore, from Livingston Parish, formerly clerked for Edwards in juvenile court and is an assistant public defender.
Ledet is from St. Helena Parish and is the prosecutor for the town of Independence in Tangipahoa Parish. She also represents parents in the 21st Judicial District court for children in need of care.
Trending News
Also in the race was Rebecca Davis-Lee, from French Settlement in Livingston Parish, is an assistant juvenile public defender in the district. She had 27 percent of the vote.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteers, law enforcement participate in National Drug Take Back Day
-
Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Alleged vehicle burglar wanted in four states arrested in Baton Rouge
-
Baker residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive
-
Families enjoy gentle breeze, sunny weather at Port Allen kite festival
Sports Video
-
Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL
-
Southern baseball comes from behind to beat Mississippi Valley State in game...
-
Florida run-rules LSU softball in series opener
-
Two University Lab athletes sign on to continue careers in college
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them