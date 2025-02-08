Baker library hosts discussion panel about Southern University's first 100 years in operation

BAKER - The Baker Branch Library hosted a dialogue Saturday morning about the first 100 years of Southern University's operation with an author, city councilman and expert on the campus' history.

Dr. Charles Vincent, a Baker City Councilman and the author of the book A Centennial History of Southern University and A&M College, hosted a discussion about the book and the university's history at the library Saturday morning at 10 a.m..