Baker library hosts discussion panel about Southern University's first 100 years in operation

3 hours 58 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, February 08 2025 Feb 8, 2025 February 08, 2025 6:40 PM February 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - The Baker Branch Library hosted a dialogue Saturday morning about the first 100 years of Southern University's operation with an author, city councilman and expert on the campus' history. 

Dr. Charles Vincent, a Baker City Councilman and the author of the book A Centennial History of Southern University and A&M College, hosted a discussion about the book and the university's history at the library Saturday morning at 10 a.m.. 

