Vornado recalls nearly 8,000 whole-room heaters

Vornado is voluntarily recalling its VH2 whole room heaters because the product's power cord can potentially detach and lead to electric shock and fire hazards.

The recall, issued Jan. 16 "in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission," according to the company, applies to off-white Vornado VH2 Whole Room Heaters with the word "Vornado" and a red "V" behind it printed on the front of the product.

Over 7,700 Vornado VH2 Whole Room Heaters are being recalled because the product’s power cord can potentially detach, leading to electric shock and fire hazards.

Recalled heaters were made in the U.S. and bear a "JUL24" or "AUG24" date code and "TYPE VH2" printed on the silver rating label on the underside of the heater. They also have a thermostatic temperature control with settings for automatic or continuous fan operation and two heat settings.

Recalled VH2 heater units sold for about $90 on Amazon between August and October 2024, according to an announcement on the CPSC website.

Vornado has instructed anyone with recalled heaters to immediately unplug them and stop using them. Consumers can contact Vornado toll-free at (844) 205-7978 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or send an email with "VH2 Recall" in the subject line to vh2recall@vornado.com for assistance.

Consumers can also visit Vornado's recall website to confirm whether their product is part of the recall and find out how to receive a free replacement heater.

The recall comes as a wintry blast blankets much of the U.S Gulf Coast with once-in-a-lifetime snowy weather and arctic temperatures impacting about 265 million Americans.

All portable heaters can carry risks, particularly fire risks. The CPSC has shared these safety tips on its website:

- Never leave portable heaters on while sleeping.

- Never leave heaters running unattended in a confined space to reduce hyperthermia hazards.

- Place heaters on a stable, level surface, where it will not be knocked over.

- Keep all sides of a portable heater at least 3 feet from beds, clothes, curtains, papers, sofas and other items that can catch fire.

- When using electric portable heaters, always use a wall outlet and never a power strip. Never run a heater's cord under rugs or carpeting.

- Be mindful of children and pets around portable heaters.

ABC News has reached out to Vornado Air, LLC. for comment.