Volunteers across Baton Rouge collaborate to create 'Youth City Lab'

BATON ROUGE - As community leaders looked at a former church-turned-rug store on Government and Wiltz, they saw promise of a center where children in Baton Rouge's mid-city area would be able to safely learn and play.

The much-anticipated home away from home for area youths would become known as 'Youth City Lab' and funding for its construction is now in the works.

Volunteers hope to raise a total of one million dollars towards the effort.

Though the fundraising and construction process involves a considerable amount of work, organizers feel the impact Youth City Lab will have on the community is well worth the time they're putting into its creation.

The project is a collaborative effort by Front Yard Bikes, Line4Line, Humanities Amped, and Big Buddy.

