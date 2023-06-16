Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge

OMAHA, Neb. - The Tigers may not play their first game of the College World Series until Saturday, but LSU has already put up a huge lead in Omaha.

Rocco's — famous for its annual CWS Jell-O Shot Challenge — has been keeping tabs on each team in the tournament since Thursday.

At $5 a piece, each fan's drink counts as a point toward their team's total. Naturally, LSU fans have maintained a hefty lead from the very start, leading every other fanbase by 200 points or more with a total of 659 as of Friday afternoon.

Your noon update! @TCU_Baseball in here ordering "the right shade of purple" but the @LSUbaseball fans still holding strong. Next update at 5pm! Let's play two! #cws2023 #RoccosOmaha #CwsShotChallenge pic.twitter.com/id4HsUjgMY — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 16, 2023

A portion of the profits go to food banks in Omaha and at each school that participated. In 2022, Ole Miss fans set a record with 18,777 shots ordered.

You can keep up with the daily tally below.

