Visitation indefinitely suspended at state prisons, DOC cites surge in COVID cases
BATON ROUGE - Starting Jan. 6, visitations are suspended at Louisiana's state-run prisons because of the recent surge in COVID cases.
According to a statement released by the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, this decision was made "out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to maintain health and safety concerning the latest surge of COVID-19 positive cases in Louisiana." A week ago the department suspended the entrance of volunteers, as well.
Inmates will be allowed two free phone calls a week to stay in touch with family and friends. They may also purchase a video call session if they want.
As of now, there is no word on how long the suspension will last. The Department says it "will continue to review and reconsider the need for these measures."
