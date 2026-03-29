Violent weekend shootings raise alarm as summer approaches

BATON ROUGE - A string of shootings over the weekend has community members and advocates on edge as the city heads into summer.

Police are investigating several incidents that occurred Saturday night, including a shooting on Louise Street near Hickory Street that left two people injured.

Shortly after, a separate shooting on Sycamore Street sent two others to a hospital. Officials report that one victim suffered a gunshot wound while the other had a separate injury. Investigators believe this shooting may have been targeted, with the gunshot victim seriously hurt but not in critical condition.

Advocates with Moms Demand Action say violent weekends are becoming all too common.

“I think in their mind, they don't understand the significance of what they're doing,” Dorris Wells Mullen said.

Mullen explained the impact of growing up around firearms.

"It's more what you would say, normalized now, and that is difficult for me to accept," she said.

Mullen knows the pain of gun violence firsthand. Her brother, Marlon Wells, was shot and killed in 1992 outside of his school.

“It tore our family apart,” she said.

She added that conflicts are escalating too quickly into deadly situations.

“With the argument, with the disagreement with someone," she said. "It's easier for them to just shoot them."

She also worries about the example being set for the younger generation.

“The kids are seeing parents with guns, and they think it's okay."

Mullen said many victims aren’t even targeted intentionally.

“Not really targeted, but being murdered, or hit, or shot, accidentally,” she said.

As summer approaches, advocates are urging families and leaders to step up and prevent violence. Mullen said she fears more innocent bystanders will get hurt if crime rates continue to rise during the warmer months.

WBRZ reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for updates on these shootings and whether any arrests have been made, but they did not respond by the time of publication.