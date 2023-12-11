Violent weekend in Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

BATON ROUGE - Friday afternoon kicked off a violent weekend in Baton Rouge with three people killed and three others hurt in shootings.

On Friday afternoon, two men died in a gun battle off Gus Young Avenue. Quadrell Clark, 22, and Marquise Muse, 19, were shot to death by one another. Police said the two had an ongoing feud.

Saturday morning, a man was found shot to death in his Plank Road apartment. The windows in the unit were broken. Neighbors said they heard gun shots the night before on Friday evening, but police said there were no calls for service.

Two men were shot Saturday night at a house near the intersection of Flicker street and Avenue I. Officers said the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Sunday evening, one person was shot along Harry Drive and taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.