53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two men killed in gun battle along North 46th Street on Friday

1 day 1 hour 8 minutes ago Saturday, December 09 2023 Dec 9, 2023 December 09, 2023 4:33 PM December 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two men were killed in a gun battle on Friday in a neighborhood off Gus Young Avenue. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Quadrell Clark and 19-year-old Marquise Muse were shot to death by one another on Friday just before 2 p.m. The shooting happened at the end of North 46th Street. 

Trending News

Officers said Clark and Muse had "maintained an ongoing feud in the neighborhood." 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days