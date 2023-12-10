Two shot during domestic disturbance on Flicker Street Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot during a domestic disturbance at Flicker Street and Avenue I Saturday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say the altercation occurred after a man, who was under restraining order from his child's mother, tried to see his child at the mother's home, where she, her boyfriend and the child were. The man knocked on the door and broke the window, prompting the boyfriend to confront him.

During the confrontation, both suffered non-life threatening gunshots. The boyfriend took the father of the child's car and drove off, and he later arrived at the hospital. Both men underwent surgery.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.