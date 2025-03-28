77°
Latest Weather Blog
Vigil held for motorcyclist who died Wednesday in crash on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - Family and friends gathered on the LSU campus Saturday evening in remembrance of the life of Bodhi Linton, who died in a motorcycle-car crash Wednesday alongside LSU pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer.
Friends said they wanted to keep Linton's name alive.
"Just trying to come together, trying to lift the spirits, make the energy higher," Linton's friend Jerick Guidry said. "Everybody's sad. He wouldn't want to see us sad, he would want us to have more energy, happy."
Trending News
Organizers say they plan to hold another vigil at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
-
St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'
-
Second teenager dead after 2024 double shooting on Sherwood Meadow Drive
-
2une In Previews: Jag-A-Thon to raise money for Southern University student athletes
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...