77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vigil held for motorcyclist who died Wednesday in crash on LSU campus

3 weeks 5 days 15 hours ago Saturday, March 01 2025 Mar 1, 2025 March 01, 2025 10:55 PM March 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Family and friends gathered on the LSU campus Saturday evening in remembrance of the life of Bodhi Linton, who died in a motorcycle-car crash Wednesday alongside LSU pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer.

Friends said they wanted to keep Linton's name alive.

"Just trying to come together, trying to lift the spirits, make the energy higher," Linton's friend Jerick Guidry said. "Everybody's sad. He wouldn't want to see us sad, he would want us to have more energy, happy."

Trending News

Organizers say they plan to hold another vigil at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days