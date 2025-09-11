91°
Vigil for Charlie Kirk to be held at LSU on Friday, LSU's chapter of Turning Point USA says
BATON ROUGE - Turning Point USA's LSU chapter announced a vigil service would be held Friday for the organization's founder, Charlie Kirk, after he was killed at a Utah event.
Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while holding an event as part of his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University.
The LSU chapter issued a statement saying they "pray that Charlie Kirk be delivered into the kingdom of heaven where he will be reunited with his savior Jesus Christ in eternal glory."
The service will take place at 7 p.m. at the LSU Student Union Theater.
