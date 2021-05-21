71°
VIDEO: Thieves caught on camera stealing ATVs from Pointe Coupee home
POINTE COUPEE - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is searching for three young men who were seen stealing a pair of four-wheelers from a Pointe Coupee home early Sunday morning.
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office released footage caught from a home security camera shows the thieves stealing ATVs from a home's backyard. In one of the videos, a man is holding his right pocket, leading deputies to believe they may be armed.
The theft occurred at a home in the Lettsworth area near the Simmesport bridge around 3 a.m. Sunday.
The PCSO is asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact the Communications department at (225) 694-3737 or the Criminal Investigations department at (225) 638-5445.
