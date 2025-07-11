VIDEO: Surveillance shows four carjacking suspects in Tickfaw who allegedly broke into vehicles

TICKFAW - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are seeking the identities of four carjacking suspects seen on video breaking into cars.

Deputies said between midnight and 4 a.m. on June 30, four armed suspects broke into vehicle on Chinook Drive and Alack Drive in Tickfaw.

The night before, the driver of a 2009 silver Nissan Maxima was carjacked on Old Genessee Road, deputies said. Additionally, deputies say video from the June 30th crimes confirms this vehicle was the one the suspects arrived in before committing the burglaries and stealing the Outlander.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-902-2088.