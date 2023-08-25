101°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Video shows 'Super Scoopers' flying in to aid fight against wildfires in Beauregard Parish

2 hours 1 minute 59 seconds ago Friday, August 25 2023 Aug 25, 2023 August 25, 2023 1:49 PM August 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MERRYVILLE - Stunning new video shows "Super Scooper" planes collecting water from Toledo Bend amid efforts to control a raging wildfire in Beauregard Parish. 

The video, taken Thursday near the Louisiana-Texas state line, shows the planes skimming along the surface, collecting water to dump on the sprawling fire impacting parts of southwest Louisiana.

Additional video shared by the State Fire Marshal's Office on Thursday showed the plans dropping the water over scorched parts of the parish. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days