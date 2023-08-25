Video shows 'Super Scoopers' flying in to aid fight against wildfires in Beauregard Parish

MERRYVILLE - Stunning new video shows "Super Scooper" planes collecting water from Toledo Bend amid efforts to control a raging wildfire in Beauregard Parish.

The video, taken Thursday near the Louisiana-Texas state line, shows the planes skimming along the surface, collecting water to dump on the sprawling fire impacting parts of southwest Louisiana.

Additional video shared by the State Fire Marshal's Office on Thursday showed the plans dropping the water over scorched parts of the parish.