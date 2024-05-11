81°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: See smoke envelope building due to fire at New Roads meat market
NEW ROADS - A fire took place at a meat market in New Roads Friday night, according to the Morganza Fire Department.
Video showed Robillard's Boucherie on Hospital Road in New Roads completely covered in smoke as crews worked to put out a fire.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four arrested for vandalism after at least 15 vehicles received damages by...
-
Vehicle catches fire on I-12 East before Airline Highway; right lane temporarily...
-
Controlled burn of demolished house turns into grass fire in Hillsdale
-
Louisiana asks Supreme Court to enter map fight
-
Former LSU basketball player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis sentenced to 40 months...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Brian Kelly sit-down interview heading into summer
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series