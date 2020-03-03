80°
VIDEO: Dogs rescued after explosion ignites house fire in Central

Tuesday, March 03 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Officials say two pets survived a raging house fire in a suburban neighborhood Tuesday.

The fire was reported after 10 a.m. on Virgil Jackson Avenue. The Central Fire Department says no one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Click here for more video from the fire

Two dogs were inside the home at the time, but both of them survived.

A neighbor was able to grab one of the pets before firefighters arrived. The second had to be rescued by firefighters and treated with an oxygen mask.

Investigators say some type of explosion in the garage started the blaze, and it spread to the rest of the house. 

The fire remains under investigation.

