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Victoria Cox pleads guilty to reduced Tangipahoa charges in Loranger murder, kidnapping case
LORANGER — A woman previously sentenced to 40 years in Mississippi prison for her connection to the killing of a Loranger woman and one of her daughters in June 2024 was sentenced to 60 years in Louisiana prison on reduced charges.
Victoria Cox, who appeared in court via video on Monday, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child. For the obstruction of justice charge, she was sentenced to 10 years, and for the attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child, she was given 50 years.
These sentences will be served consecutively. Her formal sentencing was set for April 27.
She was previously facing two felony counts of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in connection with the death of Callie Brunett and the kidnapping of her two daughters, the youngest of whom, Erin, died.
Cox's accomplice, Daniel Callihan, pleaded guilty in Louisiana and Mississippi and was sentenced to life in prison.
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According to prosecutors, he stabbed Brunett 50 times before taking the girls away. The other daughter, whom Callihan intended to keep as a "sex slave," survived and was reunited with her family in Louisiana.
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