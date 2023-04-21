77°
Victim of December armed robbery dies from gunshot wound months later
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery from December 2022 that ultimately claimed the life of a 50-year-old victim.
The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Friday that Eishabazz Ferdinand, 50, had died Thursday from gunshot wounds sustained during an attempted armed robbery from Dec. 8.
The robbery happened around 2:09 a.m. that morning in the 4800 block of Winbourne Avenue.
The shooting suspect is still unknown at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
