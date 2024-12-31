Latest Weather Blog
Victim identified in deadly Tecumseh Street duplex fire
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have identified the man who died in yesterday's duplex fire on Tecumseh Street.
Baton Rouge Fire Department says the victim was 63-year-old Charlie Cooper.
Crews reported to the fire in the 2300 block of Tecumseh Street shortly before 9:30 Saturday night.
Firefighters pulled Cooper from the back of the burning home, however he was later pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also outside of the home when firefighters arrived. She was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was contained to a middle bedroom and hallway and was kept from damaging the other side of the duplex.
Baton Rouge Fire Investigators, Baton Rouge Police Homicide and the State Fire Marshal's Office are working together to investigate the fire. Investigators have yet to rule anything out.
