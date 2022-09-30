64°
Victim dies after shooting in Ascension neighborhood Friday afternoon

1 hour 2 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, September 30 2022 Sep 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 8:06 PM September 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died Friday night after he was shot in an Ascension neighborhood earlier that day.

The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one male victim was taken to a hospital.

Around 8 p.m., the sheriff's office reported the man died from his injuries.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story. 

