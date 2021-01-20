Veteran Angola guard arrested, accused of bringing drugs into prison

Photo: Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections

BATON ROUGE - A state correctional officer has been placed on a leave after fellow officers detected narcotics on her person during a shift change.

Janice Coney, 52, of Zachary was detained Sunday after correctional officers discovered a disinfectant wipe canister containing 314 grams of marijuana.

Deputies booked Coney into the West Feliciana Parish jail on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of schedule 1 narcotics.

Coney holds the rank of Master Sergeant, and has been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary since 2005. She will remain on leave pending the results of the investigation.