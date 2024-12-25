63°
Vehicle runs off road along I-10 between Prairieville and Gonzales, backup forming
PRAIRIEVILLE — A one-vehicle crash along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 south of Prairieville was causing a backup for motorists on Christmas morning.
Emergency crews worked to clear the car of its occupants. Traffic data showed a backup from just north of Gonzales back to the La. 73 exit at Prairieville. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A reason for the crash wasn't known, but the road was made slick by morning rains. Rain is expected to continue for much of the week.
