63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicle runs off road along I-10 between Prairieville and Gonzales, backup forming

5 hours 13 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, December 25 2024 Dec 25, 2024 December 25, 2024 11:28 AM December 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A one-vehicle crash along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 south of Prairieville was causing a backup for motorists on Christmas morning.

Emergency crews worked to clear the car of its occupants. Traffic data showed a backup from just north of Gonzales back to the La. 73 exit at Prairieville. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Trending News

A reason for the crash wasn't known, but the road was made slick by morning rains. Rain is expected to continue for much of the week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days