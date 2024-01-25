Vehicle fire on Cannon Street leads to house fire; investigators say fire deliberately set

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators ruled that a car fire that spread to a home on Cannon Street Thursday afternoon was intentionally set.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a call around 11:54 a.m. and discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames and the fire extending to the carport of the home. The residence suffered $40,000 of damage, but no injuries happened. Subsequent investigation concluded that the car fire was deliberately set.

Anyone with information is urged to call BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.