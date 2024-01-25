64°
Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle fire on Cannon Street leads to house fire; investigators say fire deliberately set
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators ruled that a car fire that spread to a home on Cannon Street Thursday afternoon was intentionally set.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a call around 11:54 a.m. and discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames and the fire extending to the carport of the home. The residence suffered $40,000 of damage, but no injuries happened. Subsequent investigation concluded that the car file was deliberately set.
Anyone with information is urged to call BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Business ruled total loss after early-morning fire
-
Adam Smith officially takes over as EBR Schools superintendent
-
Firefighters use spreaders to rescue young deer caught in gate
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
Car left decaying at mechanic lot, shop owner owes thousands