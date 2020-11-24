Vehicle fire causes slowdown along I-10 West at Lobdell

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Nov. 24) morning, a vehicle fire caused a slowdown near I-10 W at the LA-415/Lobdell exit.

As of 6:30 a.m., the right lane remains blocked, though the fire appears to have been extinguished.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m., and at this time it is unknown if it resulted in any injuries.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the situation.

VEHICLE FIRE: I-10 W just before LA 415 in WBR. Right lane blocked, delays starting to build. pic.twitter.com/vACvvEyt85 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) November 24, 2020

