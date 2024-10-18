67°
Vehicle catches on fire traveling on Highway 30; no injuries reported
GEISMAR - No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire while driving along Highway 30 Friday morning.
The Geismar and Gonzales Fire Departments responded to the fire Friday morning. No one was injured, but the car was destroyed.
It was not immediately clear what led to the fire.
