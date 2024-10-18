67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicle catches on fire traveling on Highway 30; no injuries reported

1 hour 47 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, October 18 2024 Oct 18, 2024 October 18, 2024 8:51 AM October 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GEISMAR - No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire while driving along Highway 30 Friday morning. 

The Geismar and Gonzales Fire Departments responded to the fire Friday morning. No one was injured, but the car was destroyed. 

Trending News

It was not immediately clear what led to the fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days