Vandals trash Prairieville park; flip garbage cans, wreck bathrooms

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are searching for vandals who trashed a ballpark early Thursday.

Pictures shared by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office showed the bathrooms at Butch Gore Park on Harry Savoy Road littered with toilet paper and shards of one of the toilet's lids. Trash cans around the park were also flipped.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.