Vandal steals cross from slain LSU student's memorial
BATON ROUGE - A cross bearing the photo of Allie Rice was seemingly stolen from the impromptu memorial set up at the place where she was killed early Friday morning.
Saturday, family and friends created a memorial on Government Street between I-110 and Park Boulevard, leaving pictures, cards, flowers, crosses and some of the late LSU student's favorite snacks.
But family members visited the memorial Sunday to find that an ornate cross bearing Allie's picture had been taken.
Police have yet to identify any suspects or a potential motive in the killing.
