Vacant structure declared total loss after fire on Spain Street, BRPD investigating

7 hours 26 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 February 12, 2026 11:50 PM February 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a fire on Spain Street that resulted in the total loss of a vacant building.

Officials said they observed heavy flames Thursday night, with the call coming in at 8:26 p.m. No injuries were reported, but the structure was ruled a total loss.

The cause is undetermined and remains under investigation, BRFD said.

