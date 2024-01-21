38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vacant house fire off North Street Sunday morning ruled arson by fire officials

12 hours 16 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, January 20 2024 Jan 20, 2024 January 20, 2024 11:00 PM January 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials ruled a vacant house fire off North Street as arson Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene on North 25th Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home's attic.

Trending News

Crews managed to extinguish the fire, but the home is considered a total loss. Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or BRFD Investigators at (225)389-2050.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days