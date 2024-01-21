Vacant house fire off North Street Sunday morning ruled arson by fire officials

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials ruled a vacant house fire off North Street as arson Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene on North 25th Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home's attic.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire, but the home is considered a total loss. Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or BRFD Investigators at (225)389-2050.