77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vacant house catches fire along Victory Drive; BRFD working to find cause

36 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, August 11 2025 Aug 11, 2025 August 11, 2025 6:49 AM August 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A vacant house caught fire along Victory Drive on Monday morning.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said they responded to the fire around 5:27 a.m. to find heavy flames coming from the side of the building. The fire was contained to the exterior of the home and under control by 5:41 a.m. 

Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days