Vacant house catches fire along Victory Drive; BRFD working to find cause

BATON ROUGE — A vacant house caught fire along Victory Drive on Monday morning.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said they responded to the fire around 5:27 a.m. to find heavy flames coming from the side of the building. The fire was contained to the exterior of the home and under control by 5:41 a.m.

Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.