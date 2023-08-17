95°
Vacant furniture store on Constitution Ave. bought by owners of neighboring restaurants
BATON ROUGE - The former CORT Furniture Outlet on Constitution Avenue has been bought by the owners of the adjacent restaurants, Tio Javi's and Ruth's Chris, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.
The restauranteurs purchased the space in a $2.6 million deal filed Tuesday.
The owners are undecided on what they want to do with the space for now, the Business Report said, but they secured the space to keep another restaurant group from establishing a business there.
