Vacant apartment fire early Wednesday morning ruled to be arson

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters responded to calls of an apartment fire at the Bella of Baton Rouge apartment complex on Boulevard De Province Tuesday.



Around 2 a.m., crews found smoke and fire coming from a vacant apartment unit on the second floor that was spreading to neighboring vacant units. The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.



Investigators later found the cause of the fire to be arson. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.