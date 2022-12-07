USS KIDD Veterans Museum commemorates 81st anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

BATON ROUGE - The Veterans Museum in Baton Rouge plans to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor Wednesday with a remembrance service.

The executive director of the museum, Parks Stephenson, will present new pieces of the history of the attack during his keynote speech. Stephenson will describe his work in identifying remains and determining the actions of the Japanese Special Attack submarine that conducted the attack on Pearl Harbor, according to a release sent out by the museum.

The USS KIDD was the first destroyer to be named after Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd, who was killed aboard the USS ARIZONA during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The United States Marine Forces Reserve Band from New Orleans will be in attendance.

The remembrance service begins at 11:55 a.m., and the museum invited the public to attend at no charge.