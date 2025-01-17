US 190 westbound closed in Krotz Springs after semi-truck overturns; traffic backed up to Livonia

KROTZ SPRINGS — Westbound lanes of U.S. 190 in Krotz Springs were closed after a semi-truck overturned Friday afternoon.

Because of the wreck, traffic backed up all the way to Livonia, 13 miles away.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, motorists are being diverted onto La. 77 southbound to Interstate 10 westbound.