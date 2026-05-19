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US 190 down to one lane of traffic in both directions near Livonia after 18-wheeler runs over guard rail

2 hours 15 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, May 19 2026 May 19, 2026 May 19, 2026 12:58 PM May 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA — An 18-wheeler ran over the guard rail dividing east and westbound traffic along U.S. 190 near Livonia on Tuesday.

The incident, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux says, resulted in one lane being closed in both directions along the highway.

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