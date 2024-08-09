UPDATE: NOAA & CSU agree, latest signs suggest a very active hurricane season

UPDATE - 8/8/2024, 12:30 p.m.: Just days after Colorado State University released their final update to the hurricane season outlook, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has done the same. There are very few changes to the original forecast. The latest outlook calls for 17-24 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes, and 4-7 major hurricanes. This is well above the average of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

NOAA notes that atmospheric and oceanic conditions are setting the stage for what could be an extremely active hurricane season. NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D said "NOAA’s update to the hurricane seasonal outlook is an important reminder that the peak of hurricane season is right around the corner, when historically the most significant impacts from hurricanes and tropical storms tend to occur."

ORIGINAL STORY: The final update to the 2024 Hurricane Season Outlook from Colorado State University has been posted. Their forecast now calls for 23 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 6 major hurricanes. This update shows 2 fewer total named storms while the number of hurricanes and major hurricanes remains the same.

An extremely active season is still anticipated in the coming months due to the near record warm sea surface temperatures which makes for an extremely conducive environment for storms to form and develop in. CSU states "This forecast is of above-normal confidence. We anticipate a well above-average probability for major hurricane landfalls along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean." As of the first week of August, there have officially been 4 named storms this season, but peak hurricane season is not upon us yet. Most tropical activity develops in late August through October in the Atlantic.

The researchers at Colorado State University and the Storm Station remind that “it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season,” so prepare accordingly. What was seen with Beryl is a great reminder of that. There have been seasons with a lot of storms but few impacts to land and seasons with few storms but a lot of impacts to land. For more on the season ahead and preparedness, visit wbrz.com/weather and click on the hurricane center.