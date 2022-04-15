UPDATE: Former LSU player tied to murder investigation in Texas

Photo: The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS - Kelvin Joseph, who spent a season with the LSU Tigers and went on to play professional football with the Dallas Cowboys, is being sought for questioning in a month-long murder investigation.

The Dallas Morning News reports police want to speak with Joseph, 22, related to a deadly shooting that happened March 18. Investigators believe Joseph was present during a confrontation that preceded the shooting, which left 20-year-old Cameron Ray dead.

According to Joseph's attorney, Barry Sorrels, the former LSU Tiger was a passenger in the vehicle where the shots were fired.

"Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray," Sorrels told the Dallas Morning News. "Mr. Ray's death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family's loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent. Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process."

According to police, Joseph—who also goes by the rap name "YKDV Bossman Fat"—may have been part of a group that approached Ray's group and instigated the fight. Someone later opened fire on Ray and his friends as he was walking to his car.

Reports said surveillance video showed someone involved in the fight wearing a hoodie and a "YKDV" necklace.

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly encouraged Joseph to cooperate with the investigation.

Joseph played in 11 games during his sole season with the Tigers, though he didn't have any starts. He later transferred to Kentucky.